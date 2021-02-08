Local leaders speak on getting the COVID-19 vaccine to rural areas

It hasn’t been an easy process to establish more local COVID-19 vaccination drives.

As the state moves to expand distribution this week, local leaders weigh in to News 19 about confidence in distributors getting it to those who need it most.

It’s not only the urban areas that officials have worked to get the vaccine to; many of those eligible live in the rural areas – even in Madison County. That’s something District 3 County Commissioner Craig Hill touched on.

“We’ve tried for the last couple weeks to try to be able to get the vaccines here and we have designated throughout the county – not inside the city but throughout the county – where we hope within a week or two we’ll know just how quickly we’ll be able to provide those vaccines.”

Commissioner Hill cites that the population of unincorporated areas combined with Huntsville’s makes the area about the fifth largest in the state, stressing the need for vaccine supply to reflect that.

Meanwhile, Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels notes that more individual providers are able to administer the vaccine here at home, a sign of progress, but says more needs to be done and the federal government needs to step up as well.

Daniels was also quick to credit Huntsville Hospital’s logistical efforts to organize this week’s mass vaccinations, adding that he himself will take a family member this week to their clinic at the Jaycee Building.