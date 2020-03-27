Local CBD store offering discounts to customers who donate cleaning supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen many people step up and lend a helping hand to those who need it.

Your CBD Store has several locations in north Alabama and is encouraging their customers to donate essential products to their stores, like cleaning supplies, disinfectants and masks.

To give them more incentive, Owner James Kenney says he's giving people 25 percent off any purchase in the store if they donate something for the community.

"You know I just want to be able to help the public, our first responders, hospitals, and even the homeless shelters and things like that," he said. "I know people are struggling to have medical supplies and cleaning supplies and I thought if we could do anything to help the community, that would be a good thing."

Kenney says he has ordered around 200 bottles of CBD-infused hand sanitizer that the store will donate. Once they've collected donations they plan on giving them to medical professionals, homeless shelters, and other places that are struggling during this time.