Live in the northeastern part of Alabama? You may soon be able to call your county health department to get a COVID-19 vaccine

ALABMA – Those residing in counties falling under the Alabama Department of Public Health Northeastern District will soon be able to call their county health department to make an appointment to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency tweeted the news Tuesday.

Residents in Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, DeKalb, Etowah, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, the City of Sylacauga, and Talladega Counties will be part of the county-based scheduling system.

The county health departments in the ADPH Northeastern District will begin taking calls directly on Monday, January 18.

The news comes after the main ADPH COVID-19 vaccine hotline took more than 1.1 million calls – nearly 20% of the state’s population – on its first day of operation, Friday, January 8.