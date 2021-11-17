Decline in COVID numbers has ‘plateaued’ says Huntsville Hospital CEO

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville city leaders provided residents with the latest update regarding COVID-19.

Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director, Jeff Samz, Huntsville Hospital CEO, and Dr. Jessica Branscome, Pediatric ER Medical Director at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children were at this week’s meeting.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell began the meeting with the latest COVID-19 numbers. There have been 840,999 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama. 53,021 of those cases were in Madison County, resulting in 729 deaths during the pandemic. Madison County’s case positivity rate has risen to 5.1% from 4.6% last week.

Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz gave the Madison County combined area hospital numbers saying, currently, there are 38 COVID-19 inpatients, with 7 patients in the ICU and 4 of those on a ventilator.

“The decline is almost down to last summers’ low point and we are delighted to see it,” said Samz. “It does appear the decline has plateaued, it’s kind of come down and is sitting there. We are all worried about a winter surge but haven’t seen any sign of it yet.”