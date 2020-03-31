Alabama lawmakers set April 28 date to reconvene for rest of session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama lawmakers met Tuesday afternoon and set a date in late April to reconvene, in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Twenty senators showed up for the session, which was enough to conduct business. Any legislator that was sick, at risk for serious health issues from COVID-19 or had been around someone who was sick was advised not to attend the session.

Sen. President Pro Tem Del Marsh presented a resolution that senators adopted that would allow Marsh to set a meeting date for the Senate without the rest of the Senate present. The Alabama House of Representatives already has a similar rule.

After senators passed it they went into recess for the House to meet.

Cans of disinfecting wipes could be seen around the Senate chamber.

Lawmakers were expected to set April 28 as a date to reconvene and resume conducting state business.