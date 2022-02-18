ALABAMA (WHNT) – One popular search term on the internet across north Alabama – “Where can I get a COVID-19 test?”

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are several locations across north Alabama offering COVID-19 testing to the community.

Blount County

Blount County Health Department (1001 Lincoln Ave, Oneonta); call (205) 274-2120 to schedule a test

Main Street Family Care (2022 2nd Ave East, Oneonta); 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Cherokee County

Cherokee County Health Department (833 Cedar Bluff Road, Centre); call (256) 927-3132 to schedule a test

Main Street Family Care (1925 West Main Street #102, Centre); 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Quality of Life Services (4055 AL-9, Cedar Bluff); call (256) 779-6057 to schedule a test

Colbert County

Colbert County Health Department (1000 S. Jackson Hwy, Sheffield); call (256) 383-1231 to schedule a test

Huntsville Hospital Urgent Care (210 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals); 8 a.m.-5 p.m Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Cullman County

American Family Care (1841 Cherokee Ave SW, Cullman); 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Cullman County Health Department (601 Logan Ave, Cullman); call (256) 134-1030 to schedule a test

Cullman Regional Medical Center (1958 AL-157, Cullman); 10 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday (patient must be pre-screened by the doctor or primary care provider, who will then schedule the appoitment)

Quality of Live Services (2016 Main Ave SW, Cullman); call (256) 775-0230 to schedule a test

DeKalb County

CarePlus (3000 Gault Ave, Fort Payne); 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily

DeKalb County Health Department (2401 Calvin Drive SW, Fort Payne); 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday

DeKalb Regional Medical Center (421 Medical Center Drive SW, Fort Payne); 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday by appointment only – call (256) 997-2708 to schedule

Encore Medical Spa and Family Medicine (1202 Gault Ave North, Fort Payne); 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; 2-4 p.m. Friday

Northeast Alabama Health Services (34617 AL-75, Fyffe and 3840 Gault Ave North, Fort Payne); 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Etowah County

American Family Care (366 E Meighan Blvd, Gadsden); 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

CarePlus (115 W Grand Ave, Rainbow City); 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily

Etowah County Health Department (709 E Broad St, Gadsden); call (256) 547-6311 to schedule a test

Hokes Bluff Drug Shoppe (5702 US-278 East); 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Quality of Life Health Complex (1411 Pidemont Cutoff, Gadsden); call (256) 492-0131 to schedule a test

Quality of Life Health Services (4350 Cleveland Ave, Altoona); call (205) 589-361 to schedule a test

Quality of Life Health Services (1020 Tuscaloosa Ave, Gadsden); call (256) 546-4606 to schedule a test

Southern Immediate Care (956 Gilbert Ferry Road SE, Attalla); 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Super Bee Pharmacy (3354 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City); 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday

United Doctors Family Medical Center (7130 6th Ave, Altoona); call (205) 589-1092 to scheudle a test

Franklin County

Franklin County Health Department (810 County Road 48, Russellville); call (256) 134-1030 to schedule a test

Jackson County

Jackson County Health Department (204 Liberty Lane, Scottsboro); call (256) 259-4161 to schedule a test

Northeast Alabama Health Services (21680 AL-79, Scottsboro); call (256) 587-3050 to schedule a test

Northeast Alabama Health Services (13624 County Road 8, Woodville; 309 Taylor Street and 70 Freedom Lane, Scottsboro; 60 Main Street North, Section; 29810 AL-71, Bryant); 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Lawrence County

Lawrence County Health Department (13299 AL-157, Moulton); call (256) 974-1141 to schedule a test

Limestone County

American Family Care (1285 US-72 East, Athens); 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

Athens Community Care (1005 W Market Street, Suite 7, Athens); 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday, Thursday; 8 a.m.-noon Friday

Central North Alabama Health Services (1005 W Market Street, Suite B, Athens); call (256) 230-3061 to schedule a test

Comprehensive Primary & Urgent Care (26545 1st St, Ardmore); 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Friday

Comprehensive Primary & Urgent Care (707 W Market Street, Suite C, Athens); 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Friday; 1-5 p.m. Saturday

Limestone County Health Department (20371 Clyde Mabry Drive, Athens); call (256) 232-3200 to schedule a test

Medical East Urgent Care (15243 Greenfield Drive, Athens); 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Waddell Family Medicine (902 Washington Street, Athens); 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday

Madison County

American Family Care (7559 US-72 West, Madison; 410 Sutton Road, Owens Cross Roads; 8151 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville;); 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

CarePlus (11100 S Memorial Parkway, Huntsville); 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Central North Alabama Health Services (8020 AL-53, Toney); call (256) 851-8804 to schedule a test

Central North Alabama Health Services (110 Clinic Street, New Market); call (256) 379-2101 to schedule a test

First Stop, Inc. (206 Stokes Street, Huntsville); 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday

Huntsville Hospital Fever and Flu Clinic (120 Governors Drive, Huntsville); 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday

Huntsville Hospital John Hunt Park COVID-19 Testing Site (2151 Airport Road, Huntsville); 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday

Huntsville Hospital Urgent Care (300 Hughes Road, Madison); 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday ; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday

Huntsville Hospital Urgent Care (900 Bob Wallace Ave, Huntsvlle); 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday

Madison County Health Department (301 Max Luther Drive, Huntsville); call (256) 539-3711 to schedule a test

Madison Medical Associates (3809 Sullivan Street, Madison); 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-noon Friday

QC Wellness Pharmacy and QuickCare (7500 US-72 West, Madison; 202 Governors Drive, Huntsville); 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday

Salvation Army (305 Seminole Drive, Huntsville); 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday

Urgent Care for Children (2785 Carl T Jones Drive, Huntsville); 2-10 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (for those 21 years old and younger only)

Urgent Care for Children (8490 US-72 West, Suite 100, Madison); noon-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (for those 21 years old and younger only)

Marion County

Fred’s Pharmacy (797 Military St S, Box 36, Hamilton); 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Marion County Health Department (2448 Military St S, Hamilton); call (205) 921-3118 to schedule a test

Marshall County

CarePlus Family Medical (8914 US-431, Albertville); 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily

Doctors Med Care, P.C. (604 Smith Road, Albertville); 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday

Go Medical Group (2692 US-431, Boaz); 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Main Street Family Care (1420 Brindlee Mountain Pkwy, Suite A1, Arab); 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Marshall County Health Department (150 Judy Smith Drive, Guntersville); call (256) 582-3174 to schedule a test

United Doctors Family Medical Center (1860 US-431 N, Boaz); 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday

Morgan County

American Family Care (2604 US-31 South, Decatur); 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

Huntsville Hospital Urgent Care (1115 Beltline Road SE, Decatur); 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday

Morgan County Health Department (3821 US-31 South, Decatur); Call (256) 353-7021 to schedule a test

Winston County

Capstone Rural Health (6638 County Road 41, Arley and 110 Legion Road, Suite B, Double Springs); 8 a.m.-5 p.m Monday-Friday

Winston County Health Department (110 Legion Road, Double Springs); call (205) 489-2101 to schedule a test

And these are just the ones that have been in communication with ADPH – there are other clinics not listed that may offer testing as well, such as Happi Health in Huntsville. However, Huntsville Hospital said emergency rooms are not the place to go for COVID-19 testing.

In addition, every American can order four free at-home COVID-19 tests. You can find more information on how to do so here.