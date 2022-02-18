ALABAMA (WHNT) – One popular search term on the internet across north Alabama – “Where can I get a COVID-19 test?”
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are several locations across north Alabama offering COVID-19 testing to the community.
Blount County
- Blount County Health Department (1001 Lincoln Ave, Oneonta); call (205) 274-2120 to schedule a test
- Main Street Family Care (2022 2nd Ave East, Oneonta); 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Cherokee County
- Cherokee County Health Department (833 Cedar Bluff Road, Centre); call (256) 927-3132 to schedule a test
- Main Street Family Care (1925 West Main Street #102, Centre); 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
- Quality of Life Services (4055 AL-9, Cedar Bluff); call (256) 779-6057 to schedule a test
Colbert County
- Colbert County Health Department (1000 S. Jackson Hwy, Sheffield); call (256) 383-1231 to schedule a test
- Huntsville Hospital Urgent Care (210 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals); 8 a.m.-5 p.m Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
Cullman County
- American Family Care (1841 Cherokee Ave SW, Cullman); 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday
- Cullman County Health Department (601 Logan Ave, Cullman); call (256) 134-1030 to schedule a test
- Cullman Regional Medical Center (1958 AL-157, Cullman); 10 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday (patient must be pre-screened by the doctor or primary care provider, who will then schedule the appoitment)
- Quality of Live Services (2016 Main Ave SW, Cullman); call (256) 775-0230 to schedule a test
DeKalb County
- CarePlus (3000 Gault Ave, Fort Payne); 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily
- DeKalb County Health Department (2401 Calvin Drive SW, Fort Payne); 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday
- DeKalb Regional Medical Center (421 Medical Center Drive SW, Fort Payne); 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday by appointment only – call (256) 997-2708 to schedule
- Encore Medical Spa and Family Medicine (1202 Gault Ave North, Fort Payne); 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; 2-4 p.m. Friday
- Northeast Alabama Health Services (34617 AL-75, Fyffe and 3840 Gault Ave North, Fort Payne); 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Etowah County
- American Family Care (366 E Meighan Blvd, Gadsden); 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- CarePlus (115 W Grand Ave, Rainbow City); 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily
- Etowah County Health Department (709 E Broad St, Gadsden); call (256) 547-6311 to schedule a test
- Hokes Bluff Drug Shoppe (5702 US-278 East); 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
- Quality of Life Health Complex (1411 Pidemont Cutoff, Gadsden); call (256) 492-0131 to schedule a test
- Quality of Life Health Services (4350 Cleveland Ave, Altoona); call (205) 589-361 to schedule a test
- Quality of Life Health Services (1020 Tuscaloosa Ave, Gadsden); call (256) 546-4606 to schedule a test
- Southern Immediate Care (956 Gilbert Ferry Road SE, Attalla); 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
- Super Bee Pharmacy (3354 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City); 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday
- United Doctors Family Medical Center (7130 6th Ave, Altoona); call (205) 589-1092 to scheudle a test
Franklin County
- Franklin County Health Department (810 County Road 48, Russellville); call (256) 134-1030 to schedule a test
Jackson County
- Jackson County Health Department (204 Liberty Lane, Scottsboro); call (256) 259-4161 to schedule a test
- Northeast Alabama Health Services (21680 AL-79, Scottsboro); call (256) 587-3050 to schedule a test
- Northeast Alabama Health Services (13624 County Road 8, Woodville; 309 Taylor Street and 70 Freedom Lane, Scottsboro; 60 Main Street North, Section; 29810 AL-71, Bryant); 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Lawrence County
- Lawrence County Health Department (13299 AL-157, Moulton); call (256) 974-1141 to schedule a test
Limestone County
- American Family Care (1285 US-72 East, Athens); 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- Athens Community Care (1005 W Market Street, Suite 7, Athens); 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday, Thursday; 8 a.m.-noon Friday
- Central North Alabama Health Services (1005 W Market Street, Suite B, Athens); call (256) 230-3061 to schedule a test
- Comprehensive Primary & Urgent Care (26545 1st St, Ardmore); 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Friday
- Comprehensive Primary & Urgent Care (707 W Market Street, Suite C, Athens); 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Friday; 1-5 p.m. Saturday
- Limestone County Health Department (20371 Clyde Mabry Drive, Athens); call (256) 232-3200 to schedule a test
- Medical East Urgent Care (15243 Greenfield Drive, Athens); 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
- Waddell Family Medicine (902 Washington Street, Athens); 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday
Madison County
- American Family Care (7559 US-72 West, Madison; 410 Sutton Road, Owens Cross Roads; 8151 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville;); 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- CarePlus (11100 S Memorial Parkway, Huntsville); 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday
- Central North Alabama Health Services (8020 AL-53, Toney); call (256) 851-8804 to schedule a test
- Central North Alabama Health Services (110 Clinic Street, New Market); call (256) 379-2101 to schedule a test
- First Stop, Inc. (206 Stokes Street, Huntsville); 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday
- Huntsville Hospital Fever and Flu Clinic (120 Governors Drive, Huntsville); 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Huntsville Hospital John Hunt Park COVID-19 Testing Site (2151 Airport Road, Huntsville); 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Huntsville Hospital Urgent Care (300 Hughes Road, Madison); 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday ; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday
- Huntsville Hospital Urgent Care (900 Bob Wallace Ave, Huntsvlle); 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday
- Madison County Health Department (301 Max Luther Drive, Huntsville); call (256) 539-3711 to schedule a test
- Madison Medical Associates (3809 Sullivan Street, Madison); 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-noon Friday
- QC Wellness Pharmacy and QuickCare (7500 US-72 West, Madison; 202 Governors Drive, Huntsville); 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday
- Salvation Army (305 Seminole Drive, Huntsville); 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday
- Urgent Care for Children (2785 Carl T Jones Drive, Huntsville); 2-10 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (for those 21 years old and younger only)
- Urgent Care for Children (8490 US-72 West, Suite 100, Madison); noon-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (for those 21 years old and younger only)
Marion County
- Fred’s Pharmacy (797 Military St S, Box 36, Hamilton); 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Marion County Health Department (2448 Military St S, Hamilton); call (205) 921-3118 to schedule a test
Marshall County
- CarePlus Family Medical (8914 US-431, Albertville); 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily
- Doctors Med Care, P.C. (604 Smith Road, Albertville); 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday
- Go Medical Group (2692 US-431, Boaz); 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
- Main Street Family Care (1420 Brindlee Mountain Pkwy, Suite A1, Arab); 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
- Marshall County Health Department (150 Judy Smith Drive, Guntersville); call (256) 582-3174 to schedule a test
- United Doctors Family Medical Center (1860 US-431 N, Boaz); 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday
Morgan County
- American Family Care (2604 US-31 South, Decatur); 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- Huntsville Hospital Urgent Care (1115 Beltline Road SE, Decatur); 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday
- Morgan County Health Department (3821 US-31 South, Decatur); Call (256) 353-7021 to schedule a test
Winston County
- Capstone Rural Health (6638 County Road 41, Arley and 110 Legion Road, Suite B, Double Springs); 8 a.m.-5 p.m Monday-Friday
- Winston County Health Department (110 Legion Road, Double Springs); call (205) 489-2101 to schedule a test
And these are just the ones that have been in communication with ADPH – there are other clinics not listed that may offer testing as well, such as Happi Health in Huntsville. However, Huntsville Hospital said emergency rooms are not the place to go for COVID-19 testing.
In addition, every American can order four free at-home COVID-19 tests. You can find more information on how to do so here.