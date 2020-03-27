List of business types ordered to close in Alabama, including public parks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ordered the closure of some businesses in order to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. Her order also narrowed the permitted non-work gatherings to no more than 10 people, down from 25.
Businesses like nail salons, day spas, gyms and concert venues would be ordered to close until April 17.
On Twitter, Governor Ivey released a copy of the order which spells out what types of businesses are included.
The order goes into effect on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. And it identifies the non-essential businesses and venues as such:
Entertainment Venues
- Night Clubs
- Bowling alleys
- Arcades
- Concert venues
- Theaters, auditoriums and performing arts centers
- Tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums)
- Racetracks
- Indoor children's play areas
- Adult entertainment venues
- Casinos
- Bingo halls
- Venues operated by social clubs
Athletic Facilities
- Fitness centers and commercial gyms
- Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
- Yoga, barre and spin facilities
- Spectator sports
- Sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than 6 feet
- Activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
- Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
Close-contact service providers
- Barber shops
- Hair salons
- Waxing salons
- Threading salons
- Nail salons and spas
- Body-art facilities and tattoo services
- Tanning salons
- Massage-therapy establishments and massage servies
Retail stores
- Furniture and home-furnishing stores
- Clothing, shoe and clothing-accessory stores
- Jewelry, luggage and leather goods stores
- Department stores
- Sporting goods stores
- Book, craft and music stores
State health officer Scott Harris read the order in its entirety. He said specifically the order does not include gun stores. The governor's office has gone as far as saying "if it's not on the list, it's not closed."
"Folks this is incredibly disappointing news to deliver," Ivey said. "But this is a matter of life and death."