Lincoln County Schools announce plan to feed students

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – Lincoln County Schools said it will issue free meals twice a week to students while school is out due to coronavirus.

The district will give out meals Mondays and Thursdays at all of its schools. Students will receive three days worth of breakfast and lunch meals on Mondays and two days worth on Thursdays.

Meals will be given out between 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Drive through locations are:

Blanche School – Cafeteria door in the car rider line behind school

Flintville School – Car rider line in front of the school

Highland Rim School – Car rider line on the east end of the building

South Lincoln School – Car rider line

Unity School – Car rider line

Lincoln County High – Bus pickup at the north end of the building

Students must be present to receive a meal and may not eat the meal on site. Any child 18 or younger can receive a free meal and does not have to attend school at the site where they receive the meal.

If transportation is an issue, students can contact the district at 931-438-1499.

More info is available on the Lincoln County Schools website.