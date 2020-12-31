Lincoln County residents who are 75+ can get the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – The Lincoln County Health Department will have COVID-19 vaccines available to anyone 75 years old and older this Saturday, January 2.
A post to the Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page says this is in addition to people in tiers 1a1 and 1a2. Those tiers include high exposure health care workers, residents and staff of long-term health care facilities, first responders, dental and medical office staff, funeral/mortuary workers, and any other health care workers.
The health department will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Vaccines will be given on a first-come first-served basis. The post says no appointments are needed.
Anyone with questions should call the Lincoln County Health Department at 931-433-3231.
If you are currently sick or have symptoms of COVID infection, you should defer getting the vaccination until you are well.