Breaking News
President Trump’s COVID-19 Task Force to hold daily briefing
Watch Live
WHNT News 19 at 5:00

Lincoln County officials release update after Tennessee governor issues stay-at-home order

Coronavirus

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – Lincoln County officials posted a news release on Friday afternoon about how they are responding after Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a stay-at-home order on Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lincoln County Mayor Bill Newman, Lincoln County Sheriff Murray Blackwelder, and Fayetteville City Mayor Michael Whisenant released a video on YouTube explaining how the governor’s order will impact citizens and how officials will enforce the order.

To watch the video, click here or scroll down.

Sheriff Blackwelder suggested people go to tn.gov for more information about the governor’s order.

Share this story

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News