Lincoln County officials release update after Tennessee governor issues stay-at-home order

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – Lincoln County officials posted a news release on Friday afternoon about how they are responding after Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a stay-at-home order on Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lincoln County Mayor Bill Newman, Lincoln County Sheriff Murray Blackwelder, and Fayetteville City Mayor Michael Whisenant released a video on YouTube explaining how the governor’s order will impact citizens and how officials will enforce the order.

To watch the video, click here or scroll down.

Sheriff Blackwelder suggested people go to tn.gov for more information about the governor’s order.