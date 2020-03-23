Lincoln County gets first confirmed case of COVID-19 disease

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – One person in Lincoln County has had positive test results for COVID-19, the county mayor said Monday.

Lincoln County Mayor Bill Newman said the person is self-quarantined at home, and health department employees and others who came into contact with the person have been notified.

Newman said Lincoln Medical Center was not overwhelmed with illness cases, but visitors were being banned from hospital rooms as of 8 p.m. Monday.

The Lincoln County case was not listed by the Tennessee Department of Health as of 2:20 p.m. Monday. The state had 505 reported cases, including one in neighboring Franklin County.