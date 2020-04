LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo has been pushed back a month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said the rodeo is now scheduled to take place June 12-13. It was originally scheduled to happen in May.

This will be the 38th year for the rodeo, which serves as a fundraiser for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Tickets are being sold now on the rodeo’s website.