Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Sewer and Water making changes amid COVID-19 concerns

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Both the Limestone County Jail and Limestone County Sewer and Water are making changes to normal operations to handle coronavirus concerns.

The Limestone County Jail has canceled on-site inmate visitation but is still allowing remote visits through iwebvisit.com.

The Limestone County Sherif’s Office has also suspended fingerprinting and background checks for the general public and canceled church services for inmates until further notice.

Limestone County Sewer and Water has closed the lobby to the public. The drive-thru will remain open at 520 South Jefferson Street in Athens.

In addition, customers can pay by phone at (256) 233-6444, using the night deposit, or online.

On the website, customers can also request to start services, stop services, sign up for bank drafts and contact the Sewer and Water Authority.

