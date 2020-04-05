“Like a phoenix, we are going to ascend from the ashes:” Phoenix cafe owner giving away food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With social distancing a norm across the country, restaurants and cafes are seeing fewer customers face-to-face, but they are still open for business.

Most are selling their food for pick up or drive-thru, but one cafe in Phoenix stopped selling altogether.

Now, the owner is giving away food for free.

Barrio Cafe in Phoenix is serving the public free food every day after 5 p.m. Head Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza decided not to sell her food and beverage and decided to give it away.

"My margaritas to-go in a gallon aren't important right now. I'm worried about my fellow man, especially the sanity part."

Esparza said the food is prepared by volunteers who passed a clean criteria to be inside of the kitchen. The meals are freshly cooked, along with groceries given to the public.

"Giving them groceries, some dignity not having to stand in a soup line or a homeless shelter," said Esparza. "That's what my call is."

Esparza said she tested negative for coronavirus after a February work trip in Europe. Even though she didn't catch it, she knows how the virus that impacted society can take everything from anyone.

"I just lost somebody two days ago that committed suicide," said Esparza. "Everything went down. The marriage was on the rocks. The job was gone, and that person for a moment, coupled with alcohol, just lost it."

That pain keeps her using her kitchen, not for profit, but the community.

"Like a phoenix, we are going to ascend from the ashes."