LifeSouth offering free COVID-19 antibodies test for donors

LifeSouth is still asking for blood donations as shortages continue, both locally and nationwide.

Now the organization is testing all donors for COVID-19 antibodies through April 18. Anyone who has received a COVID-19 vaccine is eligible to donate.

Donors will receive a $10 e-gift card, a thank-you gift, and a “mini-physical” that includes blood pressure, temperature, iron level and cholesterol screening.

Donors have to be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed.

For more information about donating or to find a blood drive, visit LifeSouth’s website or call 888-795-2707.