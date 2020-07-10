LifeSouth lists measures to protect employees and donors from COVID-19

FLORENCE, Ala. — LifeSouth Blood Centers are known for their life-saving work in the community.

In the Shoals, it’s common to spot their mobile donor centers in the parking lots of different businesses and medical centers.

Some, however, have raised concerns about employees they say were exposed to COVID-19. They said those employees eventually tested positive for the virus.

We reached out to LifeSouth’s district office. They wouldn’t confirm or deny the positive cases, however, district director Kelley McPhail did list protective measures being taken to ensure the safety of employees and donors.

“We’ve taken steps to screen our own employees every day before they report to work. They take their temperatures, we monitor those temperatures, We ask questions to make sure that they attest that they are feeling well. If they are not feeling well, we send them home,” McPhail said.

She added that in order to return to work, any employee who test’s positive must quarantine at home for at least fourteen days and be asymptomatic. They must also be tested again with a negative result.

As for donor safety, McPhail says they are following all CDC guidelines like taking temperatures at the doors off all donor centers and maintaining a six-foot social distance.

To find a blood drive in your area, click here.