LifeSouth encouraging recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma to treat those with the disease

LifeSouth is asking patients across Alabama, Georgia, and Florida to donate plasma as part of an investigational drug to treat patients with COVID-19.

Plasma is a clear, straw-colored liquid remains after red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets are removed from the blood.

Recovered patients are eligible to donate plasma if they have had no symptoms for 14 days and a follow up test that comes back negative, or 28 days of no symptoms with no test.

Collected donations will be sent to medical centers to treat critically ill novel coronavirus patients. LifeSouth said plasma has antibodies that may help fight the virus.

Donors interested should email medicaloffice@lifesouth.org or call (888) 795-2707.