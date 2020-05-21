Legendary Auburn Coach Pat Dye tests positive for coronavirus Coronavirus by: WIAT Newsroom Posted: May 20, 2020 / 10:13 PM CDT / Updated: May 20, 2020 / 10:23 PM CDT (WIAT) — Former Auburn head coach Pat Dye tested positive for coronavirus after being hospitalized with longstanding kidney issues. He previously tested positive for COVID-19, but is asymptomatic, family tells CBS 42. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction