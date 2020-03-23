Learn at home with TIME For Kids’ free digital library

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – TIME for Kids launched a new, free digital library for families, teachers, and students as they adjust to school closures as a result of the global spread of COVID-19.

TIME For Kids will bring the school-based program to homes for the first time in 25 years.

The first issue in the digital library, a special report on COVID-19, will be available on Monday, March 23rd.

Every week, the free digital library will offer four grade-specific editions, including K-1, 2, 3-4, and 5-6, of Time for Kids.

The digital editions featured in the free digital library allow children to flip through content in the same way they do with print editions, which are actively designed to engage kids.

For more information and to sign up for free access to TIME for Kids’ new digital library visit: http://time.com/tfk-free.