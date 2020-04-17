Lawrence County Health Department to start offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Lawrence County Health Department in Moulton will be offering drive-up COVID-19 testing clinics on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons beginning April 21. The clinics will be offered 1-3:30 p.m. Anyone interested in an appointment should call 256-974-1141 to preregister.

The address of the Lawrence County Health Department is 13299 Alabama Highway 157, Moulton.

To be tested, individuals must be 10 years old or older and be symptomatic with at a minimum:

Fever OR cough OR shortness of breath , AND

Immunocompromised or have co-morbidities, or

Age 65 years or older, or

Healthcare worker, or

Associated with a long-term healthcare facility, or

Symptoms are moderate, severe or worsening.

If you have no symptoms, testing is not recommended. If you have mild symptoms and do not fall into one of the above high-risk groups, it is recommended that you self-isolate at home and call

1-888-264-2256 if your symptoms worsen.

Clinics will be continued so long as there is demonstrated community need.