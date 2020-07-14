Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office opens with limited access after deputy tests positive for COVID-19

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office closed temporarily Monday because a deputy tested positive for COVID-19. The office reopened Tuesday but with limited access, Sheriff Rick Singleton said.

“We had four over the weekend,” he added. “Two clerks and two deputies. Both clerks were negative, one deputy positive, and one deputy waiting on results.”

The sheriff said anyone needing to do business at the office may need to wait out in the hall temporarily before entering. You can call the office in advance at (256) 760-5757.