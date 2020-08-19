Lauderdale County sees decrease in positive COVID-19 cases

FLORENCE, Ala. — Lauderdale County has a reason to celebrate after learning that positive COVID-19 cases are on the decline.

Florence Mayor Steve Holt said at Tuesday’s council meeting that there were 294 positive cases in Lauderdale County on July 30. That number decreased to 254 by August 11 and on August 18, that number was down to just 163 cases.

The mayor credits the decrease to citizens following proper guidelines. “That’s really exciting for us,” Holt said. “It tells me that the people of Florence and Lauderdale County are doing what we needed to do and that’s to wear our mask.”

The mayor also wants to remind citizens of the importance of social distancing, proper handwashing, and not touching your face.