Lauderdale County reopening license office Friday

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lauderdale County License Commissioner plans to open its office to customers Friday morning, county officials said Thursday.

County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said the inside office would open in order to relieve the length of time waiting for drive-through service. A limit of 10 people would be allowed inside and everyone in the office would be required to wear a mask, he said.

All county offices were still encouraging residents to do as much business as possible online or by phone, Pettus said, and waiving credit card fees for online services for license, probate and revenue services.

“We’re trying to make it to where you can do it from home if possible,” he said.

Florence Mayor Steve Holt said the city’s offices were still open by appointment only, and that the city utilities department was asking people having problems paying their bills to either pay what they can or call the department and talk to a customer service representative, so they don’t end up with owing two to three months worth of utility bills at once.

Holt also said city parks were open but playgrounds were still closed. The animal shelter also was closed, but people are still able to adopt by making an appointment.

Lastly, Holt said the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments approved a loan program Thursday morning for small businesses in its area. Lauderdale County would get $160,000 for small businesses. The program would begin Monday, Holt said.

Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler said the city had seen a decrease in everything but property crimes while people stayed at home. He asked people to continue to stay home for a little longer.

“Everyone’s ready to get out and go, but at this time, state health officials and the governor’s office feel like we’re not ready to do that,” Tyler said.

Holt also asked people to continue practicing safe distancing, saying the number of cases had been mostly flat the last nine to 10 days.

“I hope and pray we’re on the side of the curve that we wanted to be, but the rest of this week will tell,” Holt said.