Lauderdale County Government Building, Florence Utilities lobbies closed, now drive-thru only

Two public offices in downtown Florence are no longer open.

The lobbies of both Florence Utilities and the Lauderdale County Government Building are closed. Anyone needing to make payments must do so using the drive-thru of those buildings, however, Mayor Steve Holt said this is causing traffic to back up in the area of Tennessee Street from Court Street to Pine Street.

"We've got some police control here, we've got some cones," Holt said. "I think we've actually closed Tennessee from Pine Street to Court Street so that we could control this traffic because it's all drive-thru right now."

Drivers should continue to expect delays in that area during business hours Friday as well. Drivers who don't have to make payments should use an alternate route.