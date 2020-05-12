Latest numbers show less than 1% of inmates in Alabama’s prisons tested for COVID-19

As the total number of confirmed cases reaches 10,000 in Alabama, healthcare officials have said adequate testing and social distancing can help stop the spread of COVID-19. Those are two things that seem to be in short supply for Alabama’s prison inmates.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is providing a snapshot of COVID-19 conditions in prisons, where social distancing is nearly impossible.

Nationwide, 4,893 inmates contracted the virus as of April 22nd. 88 of those inmates have died. 2,778 staff members have been diagnosed with COVD-19 and 15 have died.

In this same report, the CDC lays out recommendations to prevent the virus from spreading in prisons. Those recommendations include screening all new entrants, staff members, and visitors for symptoms before they enter the facility, as well as encouraging daily use of cloth face coverings by incarcerated persons and staff members.

According to the most recent data from the Alabama Department of Corrections released on May 7, 17 staff members have self-reported a COVID-19 diagnosis. 110 inmates had been tested at 24 different facilities, 9 of those were positive and one inmate has died.

In terms of total inmates, ADOC reported there were more than 21,000 in their custody in January.

Meaning, less than one percent of inmates have been tested.

The social distancing problem is compounded by years of overcrowding issues. The number of inmates being housed in the state’s prisons in January was nearly double the capacity.

ADOC officials say they have provided masks for all inmates and staff. They have also implemented quarantine procedures at 4 facilities this month alone after an inmate was diagnosed with the virus. It does not appear there has been a quarantine at the facility in Limestone County.

8 inmates have been tested for COVID-19 at Limestone County Correctional. As of May 7, there were no confirmed cases. One inmate is still waiting for their results.

An inmate at Hamilton A&I is being treated at a hospital for COVD-19. Upon discharge, the inmate will be transferred to Limestone Correctional Facility and placed in a negative airflow room in medical isolation.

In April, the Southern Poverty Law Center advocated for safer conditions, pushing for some inmates to be released early. The organization released a statement saying in part quote, “Releasing as possible, taking into account public safety, the medically frail, elderly and the people who are scheduled to get out of prison soon anyway, is the best answer from both a humanitarian and public health perspective.”

According to an SPLC spokesperson, no inmates have been released early due to the pandemic.