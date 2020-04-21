Labor department making changes to improve Alabama’s unemployment claims system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama’s labor secretary says they’ve paid out $264 million to people who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Fitzgerald Washington said they’ve been able to pay claims out to about 40 percent of people who filed for unemployment due to the spread of the novel coronavirus and closure of businesses. And he said the department is making changes to try and get the other 60 percent taken care of as well.

“I know there’s a lot of tension out there,” Washington said at a news conference Tuesday morning in Montgomery. “I know there’s some frustration from people that have been having some difficulty in trying to file their claims. We certainly understand that.”

Some of the changes being made to address getting payments out sooner include moving the state’s claim system to a cloud-based service and getting a call center vendor with 100 people staffing it to take calls.

There’s also a new claim tracker where claimants can see where their claim is in the approval process.

“Our staff is working tirelessly to make sure we respond to those demands,” Washington said. “I ask the public to be patient as we continue to come up with new processes so we can get more people paid.”

In regard to getting Alabamians back to work, Gov. Kay Ivey said in the news conference she is getting all the information she can to determine a way forward in reopening the state.

The state’s stay-at-home order expires April 30, and Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth’s committee looking at reopening state businesses has sent Ivey recommendations. Ivey said she’s look at that as well as information from health officials and the state’s members of Congress to determine when the state can safely reopen.

“Getting our economy back up and running is not as simple as flipping a switch,” Ivey said.

Ivey voiced concerns during the news conference that the state needed more testing for the virus in order to safely reopen, but that trends showed people were taking social distancing and sanitizing seriously, and it was working.

“What we’re doing is working, and I just plead with the people of Alabama, keep doing what you’re doing,” she said.