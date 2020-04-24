Kroger resuming free, same-day pickup across Nashville region, accepting SNAP benefits online

Kroger is rolling out a new logo in a major modernization effort.

After hiring several workers to keep up with demand, Kroger announced same-day pickup is back at area stores.

The company said it has seen three times the normal amount of pickup orders since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In addition to adding associates, many locations have added additional parking spots for the pickup service, which has helped orders get processed faster, and on the same day in most cases.

Kroger is waving the $4.95 convenience fee for the pickup service.

In addition to resuming the pickup service, Kroger has also begun accepting SNAP benefits via Kroger.com and the Kroger app. Beneficiaries can shop and pick up their order at their neighborhood Kroger. Customers can use their EBT card like any other online purchase and then pay for the remaining balance and any ineligible purchases with their debit or credit card.