Kroger offering COVID-19 booster shots, flu shots to ease demand

Kroger pharmacies began offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters and flu shots on October 1.

The company established a vaccine power hour during the first hour of business Monday through Friday, to provide COVID-19, flu, and other vaccines at most locations.

All vaccine appointments should be made on Kroger’s website.

According to Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), eligible populations can receive a booster dose at least 6 months after completing the 2-dose primary series of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

There are currently no authorized booster doses for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines or an authorized booster dose for the ages 12-to-17 of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine.