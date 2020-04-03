Kroger continuing to make changes to protect customers and employees during COVID-19 pandemic

CINCINNATI – JULY 15: A sign identifies the Kroger Co. corporate headquarters July 15, 2008 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Kroger is one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, with fiscal 2007 sales of over $70 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Kroger Family of Companies announced several changes as the chain continues to protect customers and employees from COVID-19.

On the shopping side, plexiglass partitions are being added in all checkout lanes, pharmacy counters, and Starbucks registers.

The chain said it is also adding floor decals to help ensure proper social distancing and it has made pickup service free.

The chain is taking several measures to help protect employees as well.

Hourly frontline employees are being paid an additional $2/hour for time worked between March 29 and April 18. The bonus is on top of a one-time bonus previously announced.

Kroger said officials are allowing employees to wear protective masks and gloves and are working to get the items for employees, keeping in mind that healthcare workers have first priority.

Kroger is also working to secure a priority position for protective gear for grocery workers across the country, again after healthcare workers.

Workers are continuing to clean commonly used areas such as cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, meat/deli counters, and shelves.

Emergency Leave Guidelines put in place company-wide guarantee standard pay for up to two weeks if an employee tests positive.

Employees who face financial hardship are also eligible to apply for part of $5 million from the company’s Helping Hands fund, which is being made available to assist with childcare and those who are considered higher-risk.

Stores continue to operate under modified hours to allow employees time to restock shelves and thoroughly sanitize stores.