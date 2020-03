Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Krispy Kreme wants to thank you for keeping your distance, and is offering a free dozen glazed donuts on Saturdays if you buy a full dozen.

It's called Be Sweet Saturday, and the extra dozen is meant for you to gift a neighbor or friend.

But they're not encouraging you to share - it's a gift. The separate dozen comes in a separate package, and is secured with a tamper seal.

All you have to do is just pick up your order at the drive thru!