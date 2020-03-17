Joe Wheeler EMC, Decatur Utilities temporarily suspending service disconnections

Like Huntsville Utilities, Decatur Utilities and Joe Wheeler EMC are suspending service disconnections during the coronavirus pandemic.

Decatur Utilities said service disconnections will be suspended through Friday, March 27, when the utility will re-evaluate the coronavirus situation at the time and decide whether to extend the policy

Joe Wheeler EMC is also taking several steps to protect employees and customers.

The lobbies of all Joe Wheeler EMC offices will be closed to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18.

Payments can be made online, through the JWEMC Mobile App (you need an online bill pay account if you don’t already have one set up), by calling the utility at (256) 552-2300 – option 3, payment kiosks in the foyers of all three locations, drive-thru windows and night drops in Hartselle and Moulton, automatic payments (contact Joe Wheeler customer service if this option isn’t already set up; if it is, you don’t have to do anything), or by mail to:

Joe Wheeler EMC

Department 1340

P.O. Box 2153

Birmingham, AL 35287

Customer service will still be able to help with normal business operations by telephone, including setting up new services. An email address has been set up to send official documents.

From Wednesday, March 18 until Apr. 15, Joe Wheeler EMC will not disconnect services due to nonpayment. However, members will still be responsible for any fees, usage charges, and late fees.

The utility said to contact customer service at (256) 552-2300 if you anticipate having trouble making payments.