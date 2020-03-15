11 coronavirus cases in Alabama, 5 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (10:15 p.m.): According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), there are now 11 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases within the state. Five of these cases are in Jefferson County, and two are in Tuscaloosa County.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Original: Jefferson County now has at least 3 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

Jefferson County Department of Health officials did not say whether the patients who tested positive were exposed to the Coronavirus while traveling, or not. They have limited information as far as where they have since been quarantined.

The Jefferson County Department of Health is reminding everyone to carefully follow these recommendations:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourself and other people. This is especially important for people who are older or who have chronic medical conditions including lung disease, heart disease and diabetes. This may mean avoiding large gatherings including worship services.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

