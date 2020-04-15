Jackson County volunteers deliver groceries to the elderly, immune-compromised

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Folks in Jackson County now have help to get their grocery shopping done.

The Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce has organized a group of volunteers to bring the elderly and the immune-compromised their groceries.

All you have to do is order and pay for them online. The volunteers will pick them up and deliver them to your door.

You must order using the online features through Walmart or Bruces Foodland.

The order and delivery days change depending on where you live.

Once you’ve placed your order online at Walmart or Bruces Foodland — you will need to call the chamber to coordinate delivery times. Contact Debbie Ashburn at 256-609-0165 in order to coordinate delivery with the volunteers.

Days to order and receive delivery –

Residents in Long Island, Bryant, Flat Rock, and Rosalie can place grocery orders on Sunday and it will be delivered to them on Monday

Residents in Pisgah, Dutton, Section, or Macedonia can order on Monday for a Tuesday delivery.

Residents in Bridgeport, Stevenson, and Fackler can order on Tuesday and receive their delivery on Wednesday.

Residents in Hollywood, Scottsboro, and Langston can order on Wednesday and they will be delivered to on Thursday.

Residents in Woodville, Paint Rock, Skyline, and Hytop can order on Thursday with a Friday delivery.

If anyone from any of the above Jackson Co. Communities would like to volunteer to pick up & deliver, call 256-609-0165 or email dashburn@scottsboro.og between the hours of 9 AM – 5 PM.