Jackson County deputies cleared to go back to work after possible COVID-19 exposure

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Seven Jackson County deputies have been cleared to return to work after encountering a murder suspect who claimed to have been near someone with COVID-19.

The deputies were self-quarantining after a weekend encounter with a man who was wanted for a murder across the state line in Tennessee.

The sheriff’s office said James Hunter Scott turned himself in to Bridgeport police for a murder in Kimball, Tenn., and told authorities he had been in the proximity of someone who tested positive.

Scott reached the recommended number of days after possible exposure without showing any symptoms, the sheriff’s office said, so the deputies were cleared to return to work.