Ivey urges business owners to start preparing now for financial help

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Small business owners, don’t wait.

That’s the message from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey as the U.S. Small Business Administration works on a plan and timeline for relieving business owners who are struggling during the coronavirus outbreak.

Ivey said Wednesday business owners should be contacting their accountants and financial institutions to get the latest details about what they’re eligible for, what documents they need and how best to apply for funding relief.

“I urge business owners to act today and be prepared to apply for assistance designed specifically to get them in front of the line when relief checks are written,” Ivey said in a news release.

The SBA website has information about the Paycheck Protection Program, which is authorizing up to $349 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses.