Interim UAH Athletic Director tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The interim athletic director at UAH, Cade Smith, notified university officials that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The university sent an email to faculty, staff and students Thursday afternoon.

Interim Athletic Director Cade Smith

The letter says Smith hasn’t been on campus since Friday, March 14. He was tested Tuesday, then received the results on Wednesday. UAH officials say the university is cooperating fully with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) on this case and all aspects of university operations.

“I am sharing this information personally to remind everyone to practice social distancing and good hygiene,” Smith said in a statement inside the notification. “I have self-isolated and am carefully following all health guidelines from both state and federal agencies. If you have symptoms of the virus, please be sure to seek prompt medical attention, as I did.”

The alert also says that UAH Faculty/Staff and Student Clinics have COVID-19 testing procedures in place and are scheduling patients by appointment. Per CDC guidelines, people who are not exhibiting symptoms are not being tested at this time.

The UAH facility is located outside the clinic in Wilson Hall to maintain sterility of the building. For an appointment or to discuss next steps with a health professional: 256-824-2100.

The alert mentions the suspension of face-to-face classes at UAH was announced earlier this week as the transition to online course delivery begins March 24. However, since that alert went out to students, the Governor has issued the statewide health order that says all schools, including universities, are to have no classes at all through at least April 5.

The university shared the following links for students to stay updated with the latest information from the university of Alabama System:

https://www.uah.edu/news/news/coronavirus-precaution

http://uasystem.edu/news/2020/02/ua-system-covid-19-updates/