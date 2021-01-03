Infectious disease specialist says allergic reactions aren’t new when it comes to vaccines

As more people get vaccinated for COVID-19, it’s important to know that you may be asked to wait for 15 minutes after the vaccination.

You’re being asked to wait so medical professions can make sure you don’t have an adverse reaction.

An infectious disease specialist says they’re looking out for anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine.

To be clear, this has happened to only a handful of vaccine recipients in the U.S. so far. If anyone has this reaction, the CDC recommends avoiding the second dose, also known as the booster shot.

The CDC also says somebody can get a less severe reaction like hives or swelling.

Huntsville’s Dr. Ingrid Roig is an infectious disease specialist with the Metro Center for Health and has worked in hospitals across north Alabama throughout the pandemic. She says anaphylaxis is not a new concept when it comes to reactions to a vaccine, however, since the world is in a state of what she calls a vaccination campaign, with the goal of mass COVID-19 vaccinations, we are seeing the reactions make headlines.

She went on to say there is nothing people can do to prevent it, as it’s nearly impossible to know if your body would react this way to a vaccine if you’ve never taken it before.

Dr. Roig says at vaccination locations across north Alabama, there are precautions in place, including EpiPens, ready to treat any surprise reactions.