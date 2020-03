Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As part of the Solidarity at 8 movement, a toddler in Indiana is showing his thanks to healthcare workers.

The Solidarity at 8 movement is asking people to go on their balconies or open their windows and doors at 8 p.m. and cheer, clap or just make some noise to honor medical and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

And don't forget to thank your grocery workers, mail people, and anyone out doing a service during these difficult times.