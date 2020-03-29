IHME forecast: Alabama COVID-19 pandemic to peak April 24-26

The peak of the COVID-19 pandemic is about four weeks away for Alabama, according to projections published Thursday by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

The organization says even if the state and nation continue to use “strong social distancing” and other protective measures until the end of May, demand for hospital services will exceed capacity.

The nation is on track for a shortage of 49,292 hospital beds at the height of the pandemic, with an intensive care unit bed shortage of 14,601 beds, according to the IHME. That’s if all states institute social distancing and other prevention measures by April 2. If not, IHME warns the numbers will increase.

“No state, no metro area will be spared. And the sooner that we react and the sooner the states and the metro areas react and ensure that they put in full mitigation at the same time understanding exactly what their hospitals need, then we’ll be able to move forward together and protect the most Americans,” White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Sunday on NBC’s Meet The Press, referring to IHME’s forecast.

To help meet demand, the IHME is recommending hospitals do what many in the country have already started: canceling elective procedures, setting up additional beds, adding temporary facilities and ramping up production of ventilators, masks and other personal protection equipment. The organization says mobile military resources are also an option.

Birx says the coronavirus pandemic will move in waves, peaking in each metro area at different times.

“What we’re trying to say to everyone is when this virus comes to your metro area, please stay in your metro area where your care can be provided because it’s spreading virus more quickly around the United States,” Birx said, referring to the spread of COVID-19 from New York to Long Island and southern Florida as people left the city amid alerts.

The IHME expects the pandemic to peak in Alabama April 24-26 and nationally on April 14. The IHME predicts Alabama will need 299 ventilators. President Donald Trump has tapped General Motors and others to start building more ventilators to try to meet that need.

Based on current death rates, the IHME is forecasting the COVID-19 daily death toll in the U.S. to spike at 37 in Alabama on April 24, with a total of 1,155 Alabamians losing their lives to COVID-19 by Aug. 4. Alabama is expected to finally record no COVID-19 deaths for the day on July 1.