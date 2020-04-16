If you’re sick, don’t be afraid to come to the hospital, official says

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital’s CEO stressed Thursday that people who need to visit the hospital should not put off treatment over coronavirus concerns.

David Spillers said in Thursday’s daily briefings that the hospital was seeing patients come in that should have come in sooner for treatment of issues like heart problems and stroke symptoms.

“You’re not going to get COVID just because you come to the hospital,” Spillers said. “You need to come to the hospital. Don’t wait until it’s too late.”

Spillers said there were 7 inpatients at Huntsville Hospital Thursday morning, and around 580 other patients.

In terms of numbers for Madison County, Spillers also presented a chart that showed the number of confirmed cases appeared to be leveling off.

“I think this COVID is going to be with us a long time,” he said. “Our hope is the graph will trend back down to a very small number of confirmed cases and something that’s easily manageable in our community.”

He said people can’t let their guard down no matter how good the numbers look.

“It scares me that people will let their guard down, because they’re looking at these numbers and they’re feeling good about things, and all of a sudden they decide to not practice social distancing and sanitizing as we constantly promote up here,” Spillers said. “That could create a problem and the numbers could change in a very short period of time.”

Madison Mayor Paul Finley also spoke at the briefing, saying plans were being made to bring people back to work at City Hall by the end of the month, when Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay at home order ends.

Finley said plans were being put in place to make sure workers would have masks and be able to sanitize and separate to keep people safe.

“I don’t expect everyone to rush in, but I do want to be prepared,” Finley said. “Because again, we’re there for you to do the things you need to do.”