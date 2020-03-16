Huntsville Utilities temporarily suspending service disconnections

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities said it is suspending service interruptions for non-payment until April.

The utility provider said because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and efforts to reduce the exposure to the coronavirus, it would suspend service interruptions until April 6.

Customers are still able to pay their bills through personal online banking using the Huntsville Utilities My Account customer portal, either on a computer or through the Huntsville Utilities mobile app. They also can make payments by phone by dialing 256-535-1200 and talking to a customer service representative.

The utility said anyone who expects to have a hardship associated with the actions taken to stop the spread of COVID-19 should contact the utility as soon as possible to discuss their accounts.