Huntsville Utilities forgiving late fees, creating fund to help unemployed, shelters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials gave an update on Madison County’s response to COVID-19 Saturday.

Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson said the number of patients testing positive or being investigated for COVID-19 remains stable, hospitals remain open and safe, and supplies remain good.

However, Hudson cautioned everyone to continue separating, saying “we’re not out of the woods yet.”

Hudson also said there will be a “new normal” once everything reopens.

Some changes include more masks in public, continued restriction on hospital visitors, and a few more questions during admission to the hospital to see if a patient has or has been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle echoed Hudson, discouraging large group gatherings and asking the public to continue separating and sanitizing, even after everything reopens.

Huntsville Utilities CEO Wes Kelley said the utility will be partnering with the Tennessee Valley Authority to launch a Community Care Fund.

HU and the TVA will provide $100,000 of seed money, and hopes the community will help as well by donating to the fund.

Kelley said late fees have been forgiven and the utility will issue credits to customers who have already paid late fees.

Kelley also confirmed a HU employee tested positive for COVID-19, and said the employee as well as all of his crew were sent home.

Kelley said 18,000 customers lost power during the most recent storms, and even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, service was restored as normal.