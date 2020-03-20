Huntsville Utilities closing Spragins Street lobby at close of business Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities has announced the Spragins Street lobby will be closed until further notice at the end of the day Friday.

HU said the closure was being done based on guidelines from the CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health.

During the closure, customers can make payments in multiple ways:

Bill pay through your financial institution

The HU My Account portal online

The HU mobile app

By phone: (256) 535-1200

Pulaski Pike Drive-Thru Payment Center (1100 Pulaski Pike) from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

24-hour Self Service Kiosks at 112 Spragins Street, 1145 Jordan Road, 1100 Pulaski Pike

Huntsville Utitlies has suspended disconnects due to nonpayment, but encourages customers to continue making payments and to contact them if they know they will be unable to make normal payments during the COVID-19 crisis.

During the closure, customers can still contact HU to change their account, ask questions about a bill or their service, or establish new service at (256) 535-1200, option 2. Commercial customers can contact HU at (256) 535-1200, option 5. Construction and Engineering questions can be directed to (256) 535-1315 or on the Huntsville Utilities website.

For power outages, HU will still respond to calls made to (256) 535-4448.