Huntsville to resume COVID-19 briefing amid case spike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mayor Tommy Battle says the City of Huntsville is working closely with local and state health officials and all factors in the community in the fight against the most recent COVID-19 spike.

As numbers continue to rise, the city is keeping a close eye on the number of hospitalizations, how many patients are on ventilators and in the ICU. The number of COVID-19 patients as of August 3, 2021, is 1,694 according to the Alabama Department of Public Health Covid-19 dashboard.

While the surge in cases won’t end from one day to the next, Mayor Battle says the citizens of Huntsville have a personal responsibility to protect themselves and others.

“As many citizens as possible need to do the vaccines, we’ve got to make sure as we go through this that we show that we are smart,” Mayor Battle told News 19.

“Communication is key when stopping the spread of COVID-19,” Battle added.

Starting Wednesday, August 4, the City of Huntsville will be holding weekly COVID-19 briefings to better inform the public of COVID-19 in the community.