Huntsville Symphony Orchestra cancels events through end of March

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra is canceling multiple events through the end of March.

The canceled events include:

Symphony in the City on Mar. 20

The HSO Master Class on Mar. 20

The Four Seasons Concert on Mar. 21

The Music Explorers Club on Mar. 21

Sneak Previews on Mar. 21

The Yoga Concert on Mar. 22

HSO said refunds will be available for anybody with tickets to the events, and more information will be sent next week. However, HSO encouraged ticketholders to donate their ticket back and receive a tax receipt or exchange them for a voucher later in the season.

For immediate needs, email the Orchestra at info@hso.org.