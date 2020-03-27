Huntsville restricting park activities to comply with state’s closure order

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville officials said they would enact restrictions Friday evening in order to comply with Gov. Kay Ivey’s order closing some businesses in the state.

Ivey announced Friday morning that as of 5 p.m. some retail stores, gyms and entertainment venues would be ordered to close as the state tries to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Huntsville city officials said they would immediately begin restricting activities in the city’s parks as a result of the order.

Any contact or close-contact sports like football, soccer, kickball and basketball are now banned. Pavilions, shelters and park playgrounds also are closed.

Other outdoor activity in parks, such as walking, biking and hiking are still permitted, officials said, as long as people maintain 6 feet of distance from each other.

Park personnel and police would be monitoring parks for unpermitted activity, officials said.

“The nice weather we are having may give people the illusion that the virus is less of a threat,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said in a statement. “This is not the case and we must continue to be vigilant in keeping our distance.”