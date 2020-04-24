Huntsville Police responding to complaints of stay-at-home order violations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With many businesses now having been closed for well over a month, the Huntsville Police Department says they’re not easing up on writing citations for businesses who have violated the stay-at-home orders.

Police say they’re getting complaints every day from people who see violations at homes and businesses. Many times, when police respond to these calls, they say it’s usually due to a misinterpretation of the health orders.

But police have written citations for three local businesses, including a beauty supply store, a nail salon, and a furniture store.

“At least two of them were just a misinterpretation of what they could do, how they needed to operate their business and stay out of violation of the health order,” said HPD spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson. “One of the businesses was actually a close-contact business, and with a close-contact business that’s non-essential, you actually can’t have anybody coming in.”