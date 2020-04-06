Huntsville police employee tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – According to the Huntsville Police Department, an employee at the department tested positive for COVID-19.

Full statement:

“Huntsville Police had approximately 18 employees tested for COVID-19 the past few weeks. All of those tested were quarantined and have since received a negative test result. Our manpower has not been negatively impacted by any of the previously quarantined employees. The only employee that tested positive for COVID-19 was an employee that tested on March 25th and did not receive a result back until Friday, April 3rd. That employee was quarantined during that time frame and not working. That same employee has been tested again and received a negative result and will return to work after one more additional testing.“