Huntsville musician moving performances online during COVID-19 pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For many musicians right now, they’re living by the phrase, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

Two months ago, they were playing gigs and performing live. Now, they’ve been forced to adapt.

Dave Anderson is a musician in the Huntsville area. He says he would perform during the week locally and then tour nationally with the rock band Atlanta Rhythm Section on the weekends.

He says he’s proud of the musical community and how they’ve embraced a new “virtual reality” to survive.

“Musician local fans, patrons and friends have really pulled together and it’s been so cool to have the interactions with live streams.”

Anderson says while some musicians have day jobs, many have also played online for tips.

He also says as more people understand the benefits of performing online he plans to continue streaming live concerts even after bars and venues open up again.