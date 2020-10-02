Huntsville mental health organization says to continue focusing on mental health during COVID-19 pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It hasn’t been an easy year and many people may have put their own health on the back burner.

Wellstone Behavioral Health CEO Chris Van Dyke says they actually saw a drop in calls during the pandemic even though, based on surveys, people say they were struggling with anxiety, depression, thoughts of suicide, and other mental health concerns.

He says people need to reach out and get the help they need.

As we begin to move forward, things are slowly going back to normal. In many ways though, the pandemic may be sticking around for a while. Van Dyke says it is especially important for people not to sit and be stuck in their current circumstances.

Wellstone offers Tele-health and video options for those who may not be ready to go meet in-person and if finances are an issue, he says they have resources available to help. The best thing you can do is just reach out and see what your options are.

There are also some practical things you can do at home.

Being productive in a way where you can see what you have done

Setting some new goals for yourself – whether it’s exercise or something creative

Making sure you have human interaction

Van Dyke also says to remember to celebrate special moments. Big or small.

It is also a good idea to be aware of the warning signs of suicide and to make sure you check on your loved ones.

You can find more information on warning signs using these websites: